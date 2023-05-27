“You’re a Piece of Sh*t!” – AOC’s Town Hall Meeting Descends into Chaos as New Yorkers Express Frustration with Democrat Policies (VIDEO)

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez held a town hall meeting on Friday night in the Corona neighborhood of Queens.

The town hall meeting turned into a chaotic scene as fed-up New Yorkers expressed their frustration with Democrat policies such as the border crisis, debt ceiling, billions in military aid to Ukraine, and other issues.

New Yorkers disrupted the event, heckling and booing the congresswoman, and while some supported the far-left congressman.

One fed-up man shouted, “American citizens before migrants” as he approached the congresswoman while carrying American flags, as seen on Freedom News TV.

The disruption caused AOC’s supporters to boo as security personnel escorted the man away from the event.

AOC shrugged it off and said, “OK,” as the man was escorted out.

Throughout the town hall, there were chants of “America First” from a group of fed-up New Yorkers, and AOC’s supporters booed back, further contributing to the contentious atmosphere.

In another interruption, a protester said, “We are on the verge of nuclear war with Russia!” Their statement drew both surprise and disapproval from the crowd, resulting in further booing and frustration. Security personnel promptly escorted the woman out after multiple disruptions.

Watch the video below, courtesy of Freedom News TV: