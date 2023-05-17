Your Tax Dollars at Work: Ukrainian Supreme Court Chief Justice Arrested for Accepting $2.7 Million Cash Bribe

Ukrainian Supreme Court Chief Justice was arrested this week for accepting a $2.7 million bribe. Vsevolod Kniaziev is the Chief Justice of the Ukrainian Supreme Court – a true man of integrity.

Before the War with Russia started Ukraine was considered the most corrupt nation in Europe. Obviously, not much has changed.

The Biden regime has gifted Ukrainian leadership with over $110 billion in US dollars and weapons. The whereabouts of the money has not been audited.

In January The Gateway Pundit reported on Ukrainian officials blowing millions in US dollars on sports cars, mansions, and luxury vacations.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has accused the head of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, Vsevolod Kniaziev, of receiving a large bribe. The Ukrainian media reported that the chairman of the Supreme Court had been detained while taking a bribe of $2.7 million. pic.twitter.com/jyzjtvyRm5 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 15, 2023

Kniaziev has been detained.

🇺🇦 | NEW: Vsevolod Kniaziev, the chief justice of Ukraine's Supreme Court, has been detained for allegedly accepting a $2.7 million bribe.#SupremeCourt #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/eujsIVdhri — POLETICO 🇺🇸 (@Poletico_News) May 16, 2023

Reuters reported: