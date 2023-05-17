Your Tax Dollars at Work: Ukrainian Supreme Court Chief Justice Arrested for Accepting $2.7 Million Cash Bribe

Ukrainian Supreme Court Chief Justice was arrested this week for accepting a $2.7 million bribe. Vsevolod Kniaziev is the Chief Justice of the Ukrainian Supreme Court – a true man of integrity.
Before the War with Russia started Ukraine was considered the most corrupt nation in Europe. Obviously, not much has changed.
The Biden regime has gifted Ukrainian leadership with over $110 billion in US dollars and weapons. The whereabouts of the money has not been audited.
In January The Gateway Pundit reported on Ukrainian officials blowing millions in US dollars on sports cars, mansions, and luxury vacations.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has accused the head of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, Vsevolod Kniaziev, of receiving a large bribe.
The Ukrainian media reported that the chairman of the Supreme Court had been detained while taking a bribe of $2.7 million. pic.twitter.com/jyzjtvyRm5
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 15, 2023
Kniaziev has been detained.
🇺🇦 | NEW: Vsevolod Kniaziev, the chief justice of Ukraine's Supreme Court, has been detained for allegedly accepting a $2.7 million bribe.#SupremeCourt #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/eujsIVdhri
— POLETICO 🇺🇸 (@Poletico_News) May 16, 2023
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine has accused the head of the Supreme Court of Ukraine, Vsevolod Kniaziev, of receiving a large bribe.
The Ukrainian media reported that the chairman of the Supreme Court had been detained while taking a bribe of $2.7 million. pic.twitter.com/jyzjtvyRm5
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 15, 2023
Reuters reported:
Ukrainian anti-graft authorities said on Monday they were investigating large-scale corruption in the country’s Supreme Court system and shared a photograph of piles of dollars neatly lined up on a sofa.
The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) did not name anyone accused of corruption, but two local media organizations reported Supreme Court Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev had been detained on suspicion of receiving a $3 million bribe.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
The country’s anti-graft authorities displayed the photograph on its Facebook page, which said the discovery followed investigations by NABU and the office of the Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor (SAP).