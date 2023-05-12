“You Should be Ashamed of Yourself! – You’re Not Reporting Facts, You’re Telling Lies!” – Ted Cruz Goes Scorched Earth on Liberal Reporter Parroting Dem Talking Points (VIDEO)

Ted Cruz traveled to the US border with Mexico on Thursday as Joe Biden ended Title 42 and opened the border to the world. The United States is now officially a third world country with no borders and no security. Joe Biden and his handlers planned this, organized this, and executed this.

Earlier in the day, Ted Cruz lambasted a liberal reporter for parroting Democrat lies and talking points. The reporter wanted to blame Trump and Republicans for the open border.

Senator Ted Cruz: “Do you know anything? Do you know anything?… The talking point of the democrats is ‘gosh the problem can’t be fixed.’” “There’s one little problem with that: It is an utter and complete lie. In 2020, the last year of the Trump presidency, we had the lowest rate of illegal immigration in 45 years.”

Ted Cruz blows up on reporter who tries blaming him, not Joe Biden, for the massive increase of illegal crossings at the southern border. “Do you know anything? Do you know anything?… The talking point of the democrats is ‘gosh the problem can’t be fixed.’” “There’s one little… pic.twitter.com/gImS42MYAp — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 12, 2023

During a late night press conference at the Texas border Ted Cruz went scorched earth on Joe Biden and his regime.

Senator Ted Cruz: “Joe Biden, this is your fault. The people who are killed crossing illegally, that’s your fault. The women who are sexually abused crossing illegally, that’s your fault. The children who are brutalized crossing illegally, that’s your fault. The people dying of drug overdoses (over 100k last year) that is your fault.”