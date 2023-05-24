A “Yawnfest” – “Boring AF” – “A Sh*t Show” -“I’m About to Fall Asleep” – Feedback Comes In on DeSantis-Musk Snoozefest

by

Feedback is pouring in on the Ron DeSantis presidential announcement with Elon Musk.

DeSantis made the announcement tonight on Twitter Space which is audio only. That was his first mistake.

Twitter users are not impressed. It’s a real snoozefest.

Catturd2 was not impressed, labeling the Twitter Space a real “yawnfest.”

Crash and burn.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.