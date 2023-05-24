A “Yawnfest” – “Boring AF” – “A Sh*t Show” -“I’m About to Fall Asleep” – Feedback Comes In on DeSantis-Musk Snoozefest

Feedback is pouring in on the Ron DeSantis presidential announcement with Elon Musk.

DeSantis made the announcement tonight on Twitter Space which is audio only. That was his first mistake.

Twitter users are not impressed. It’s a real snoozefest.

Is this an AI version of Ron DeSantis?! So scripted and boring! — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) May 24, 2023

There are problems here for both DeSantis and Musk. The main one for DeSantis is he’s supposed to be the guy who gets things to work, and obviously it didn’t. Also – the conversation is boring. Its designed around what’s trendy and wonky on conservative social media. No “people.” — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 24, 2023

this desantis announcement compared to trumps townhall its an absolute snooze fest. just hits the expected points and audio only does not serve ron very well. my prediction, trump steamrolls over ronny like he did all the rest. cant debate a dude who knows sound bites are king. — James🏴 (@slaterson101) May 24, 2023

Catturd2 was not impressed, labeling the Twitter Space a real “yawnfest.”

This is like being forced to listen to a conference call you can’t wait to get off of. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 24, 2023

I promised myself to have an open mind and give an honest opinion about this … This is a yawnfest – It’s horrible. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 24, 2023

This is boring AF – I’m about to fall asleep. You? — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 24, 2023

Crash and burn.