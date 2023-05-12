WOW: 82 Percent of Americans Worry About Biden’s ‘Health and Mental Acuity’

A whopping 82 percent of Americans are concerned about Joe Biden’s “health and mental acuity.”

The massive blow to the Democrats was revealed by a Yahoo News/YouGov poll published on Wednesday.

The pollsters found that 64 percent of Americans believe Biden is “too old.” This figure includes 48 percent of Democrats and 69 percent of independents.

Despite this, 52 percent of Democrats and left-leaning independents still say that they want Biden to be their 2024 nominee.

Breitbart News reports, “What’s worse for Biden, three in four Democrats are worried about his health and mental acuity, with 50 percent being either ‘Very’ or ‘Somewhat’ concerned and 26 percent being ‘slightly’ concerned. Just 24 percent of Democrats are not uneasy at all.”

“The trend is even more pronounced with independents, as 67 percent say they are ‘Very concerned’ or ‘Somewhat’ worried about Biden’s health and mental capacities. A mere 17 percent are ‘not concerned at all,'” the report added.

A recent Washington Post-ABC News poll found that though Biden, 80, and Trump, 76, are just four years apart, 54 percent of Americans believe the former president is still sharp enough to hold the office.

Those pollsters found, “about a third of Americans (32 percent) say Biden has the mental sharpness to be effective in the White House, while 54 percent say the same of Trump. And one-third (33 percent) say Biden is in good enough physical health for the job; while 64 percent say that about Trump, the leading Republican candidate.”

“Overall, more than 4 in 10 Americans (43 percent) say in the poll that both Biden and Trump are too old to serve new terms as president when they would be 82 and 78, respectively on Inauguration Day,” the report continued. “Yet here again there is a divergence between perceptions of Biden and Trump: About a quarter, 26 percent, say only Biden is too old, while 1 percent say only Trump is too old. Another 28 percent say neither candidate is too old to serve another term.”

YouGov polled 1,854 U.S. adults from May 5-8. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.7 percentage points.