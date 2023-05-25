Woman Who Identifies As 15-Year Old Boy, Charged With ‘Unlawful Harboring of Minors’

A 35-year-old woman from Washington who reportedly told police she identifies as a 15-year-old boy was charged with ‘unlawful harboring of minors’.

Amanda Dorrough was charged with ‘unlawful harboring of minors’ after the Vice President of Port Angeles High School contacted authorities that two students approached him and told him that Dorrough planned to run away with several teens.

The vice principal also reported to authorities that Dorrough hung out with eight students at a local gully.

Gully pictured below:

Grown woman who identifies as 15-year-old boy faces wild claims of drugs, sexting with teen runaways: policehttps://t.co/pHCF8t5085 — Jerry Hale (@JerryHa13390894) May 25, 2023

The charges against Dorrough for ‘unlawful harboring of minors’ was later dropped and replaced with one count of distribution of a controlled substance.

Per The Post Millenial:

Dorrough was taken into custody on May 4, the drug charges were brought the following day, and she made bail on May 14. She was adamant in identifying as a 15-year-old and had previously told an officer that she was also a boy. In the weeks that led up to her arrest, police received eleven calls alleging she had acted inappropriately towards minors. One of the students who hung out with Dorrough told authorities that she had acted “kind of weird toward him” and was often “pedophile-ish.” He explained that she had told him she liked him, and when he didn’t reciprocate, she nearly killed herself.

Grown woman who identifies as 15-year-old boy faces wild claims of drugs, sexting with teen runaways: policehttps://t.co/ZmG1iDvj5b

Now people are “identifying” as different ages? Tolerance is low! I want to identify then as aliens and put them on a rocket to Mars! #Enough — OneSmallVoice 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SmilingOutrage) May 25, 2023

Dorrough was fingerprinted and booked at the Clallam County jail but has since been released on a $5,000 bail.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that the liberal controlled state of California allows both men and woman to choose which prison they are incarcerated in as long as it matches their gender identity.

It’s only a matter of time before radical Democrats make it legal for adults to be incarcerated in juvenile facilities because they identify as teens.