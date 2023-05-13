“Why Don’t You Come and F**k Me Up?” – Megyn Kelly Lights Up Charlize Theron After She Physically Threatens Drag Queen Critics (VIDEO)

Earlier this week Alicia Powe reported on actress Charlize Theron threatened critics of drag queen performances for little children.

Speaking at a “Drag Isn’t Dangerous” telethon, actress Charlize Theron issued a stern warning to opponents of drag queen performances for children.

“We love you, queens! We’re in your corner, and we’ve got you,” Theron said during the telethon aimed at mobilizing support to overturn laws preventing kids from viewing drag performances.

“And I will “f*** anybody up who is, like, trying to f*** with anything with you guys,” the Mad Max star continued.

Theron, whose adopted son now identifies as female, scoffed at parents against child drag shows, arguing children face more serious threats from other dangers in the world.

“In all seriousness, there are so many things that are hurting and really, killing our kids right, and we all know what I’m talking about right now,” she said.

Men dressed as women evoke happiness, the Oscar-winner gushed.

“If you’ve ever seen a drag queen lip sync for her life, it only makes you happier, it only makes you love more,” she said. “It makes you a better person.

“F***, if I could do a death drop right now I would, but I would probably, like break my hip. Support all the great organizations that are out there helping all of this nonsense go away like it should, all of these incredibly stupid policies.”

In 2019, Theron gloated about how her then-seven-year-old adopted son, August, realized he was really a female born in the wrong body when he was just three years old.

On Friday Megyn Kelly fired back at Charlize Theron, challenging the far left actress, “Why doesn’t Charlize Theron come and f*** me up?”

Listen to Megyn Kelly’s comments. She was spot-on with her analysis.

Video via Chuck Callesto.

Megyn Kelly CHALLENGES Charlize Theron who played her in 2019 film Bombshell — Why don't you come and F-CK me up? Kelly’s challenge comes after the Hollywood actress threatened to take down anyone who criticized drag queens..pic.twitter.com/ce3lMwJOGu — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) May 13, 2023

The Daily Mail reported: