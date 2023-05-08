White Liberals in New York Prevent Black Man from Exiting Subway Train to Go to Work

White liberals were out protesting the death of Jordan Nealy again on Sunday night.

Nealy, a street performer, died last week when he was subdued by a former Marine and several passengers when he threatened passengers on a New York subway train.

Leftists protested Nealy’s death this weekend by standing on the subway tracks.

On Friday, protesters prevented passengers from exiting the train during their protests.

One black man was visibly upset because he was heading to work and could not get off the train.

The leftists didn’t care.

Via Rebecca Brannon.

NYC subway riders are getting frustrated with protesters interrupting and disrupting their rides #JordanNeely pic.twitter.com/DepIANsmlt — Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) May 6, 2023

