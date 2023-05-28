While Illegals Have the Welcome Mat Extended, NYC Homeless Task Force to Help Americans a Total Failure

While American citizens are suffering under the disastrous Biden administration’s porous border policy, illegals continue to receive better resources than many of our homeless veterans, children aging out of foster care and other Americans in need.

NYC Mayor Eric Adams bends over backwards to roll out the welcome mat for illegals. But a new analysis of NYC administration task force heralded as the solution for the numerous and dangerous homeless encampments plaguing the city has proven largely ineffective.

The New York Post reports, “From March 18, 2022, to April 30, 2023, just 166 people living in encampments — out of 3,408 “engagements” by the task force — were placed in shelters following sweeps.That’s less than 5%, according to data provided by City Hall.”

New Yorkers are suffering, but that hasn’t stopped Adams from offering illegals free healthcare, housing, food, other supplies and even free phones.

More than 47,100 migrants have arrived in New York City because of Biden’s broken border. Adams is bypassing standard government oversight procedures to help non-citizens by giving control of emergency relief operations for illegals to the city’s public hospital system.

An October 2022 agreement between the City and the New York City Health + Hospitals Corporation shares the process for “Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Centers” (HERRCs.)

The memo reveals the City’s commitment to reimburse H+H for the costs of building and operating the centers, a cost that is nearing $100M.

Adams also announced a mega-shelter at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal to hold up to 1,000 single men and becomes the fifth such shelter to open recently opened as Biden’s porous border impacts the entire nation. But the illegals staying at the Watson Hotel in Hell’s Kitchen on the taxpayer dime don’t want to relocate to the mega-shelter.

The Bowery Mission estimates that there are over 70,000 homeless men, women and children in the New York Metro area. Yet the Independent Budget Office projected the city will spend almost $600 million a year providing shelter, education, medical care and legal aid to illegals in the city.

The Adams administration is even putting illegals in at least six public elementary school gymnasiums in the city.

The New York Post reports: