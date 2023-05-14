‘What the F*ck Happened to This Place?’ – Dave Chappelle Trashes Democrat Hellhole of San Francisco

Comedian Dave Chappelle returned to San Francisco on Thursday for a surprise show.

And he didn’t hold back.

Chappelle trashed the Democrat hellhole of San Francisco.

San Francisco has turned into a cesspool of needles and homeless people.

My community has been plagued by fentanyl. My apartment building is surrounded by chaos and death. Bodies, fecal, needles, tinfoil everywhere… This is the direct result of electing corrupt democrats who have placed profits above the families of our community. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/jgmfmEUzMG — WORLD PEACE MOVEMENT 唐人街牛仔 (@darren_stallcup) May 11, 2023

Brick and mortar stores in San Francisco have shuttered due to rampant crime and ‘smash and grab’ robberies.

A San Francisco Target was forced to put their ENTIRE inventory on lockdown because of shoplifters.

San Francisco Target puts entire inventory on lockdown amid shoplifting crisis https://t.co/pvQdW6LDxL pic.twitter.com/iw45obZbhB — New York Post (@nypost) April 25, 2023

Nordstrom’s is the latest storefront to close down their San Francisco locations.

Chappelle asked the San Francisco audience, “What the f*ck happened to this place?” according to SFGate.

