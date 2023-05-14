‘What the F*ck Happened to This Place?’ – Dave Chappelle Trashes Democrat Hellhole of San Francisco

Comedian Dave Chappelle returned to San Francisco on Thursday for a surprise show.
And he didn’t hold back.
Chappelle trashed the Democrat hellhole of San Francisco.
San Francisco has turned into a cesspool of needles and homeless people.
WATCH:
My community has been plagued by fentanyl. My apartment building is surrounded by chaos and death. Bodies, fecal, needles, tinfoil everywhere… This is the direct result of electing corrupt democrats who have placed profits above the families of our community. #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/jgmfmEUzMG
— WORLD PEACE MOVEMENT 唐人街牛仔 (@darren_stallcup) May 11, 2023
Brick and mortar stores in San Francisco have shuttered due to rampant crime and ‘smash and grab’ robberies.
A San Francisco Target was forced to put their ENTIRE inventory on lockdown because of shoplifters.
WATCH:
San Francisco Target puts entire inventory on lockdown amid shoplifting crisis https://t.co/pvQdW6LDxL pic.twitter.com/iw45obZbhB
— New York Post (@nypost) April 25, 2023
Nordstrom’s is the latest storefront to close down their San Francisco locations.
Chappelle asked the San Francisco audience, “What the f*ck happened to this place?” according to SFGate.
SFGate reported:
A half-hour into the Dave Chappelle show Thursday night at the Masonic, the crowd started yelling. They yelled that they loved him. They yelled to ask him to repeat lines from his old Comedy Central show. They yelled because they wanted to know what he thought of the homeless person who got sprayed with a hose in San Francisco earlier this year.
[…]
On his last visit to Chase Center, he brought Elon Musk onstage to a chorus of boos, and the time before that, a Hall of Fame’s worth of Bay Area rappers. At this event, there were no special guests. He didn’t mention Musk. Instead, he focused on the city’s homelessness problems.
“What the f—k happened to this place?” he asked.
He told a story about eating at an Indian restaurant in the Tenderloin a few nights earlier, only to have someone defecate in front of the restaurant as he was walking in. San Francisco has become “half ‘Glee,’ half zombie movie,” he said, and he remarked that the whole city is the Tenderloin now. “Y’all [N-words] need a Batman!” he exclaimed.