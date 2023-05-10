“We Cut the Deficit by $160 Billion Dollars! Billion! B-I-L-L-I-O-N!” – Joe Biden Lashes Out at Reporter Asking Him About Budget Cuts (VIDEO)

Joe Biden Tuesday evening released a brief statement after meeting with congressional leaders to discuss the debt ceiling.

Biden met with Speaker McCarthy, Democrat Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Senate Minority Leader McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in the Oval Office.

McCarthy’s debt limit plan will eliminate Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout plan and slash the funds set aside for the army of IRS agents.

“I just finished I thought a productive meeting about the path forward to make sure America does not default on its debt… for the first time in its history…We are going to continue our discussions and we’re going to meet again on Friday,” Biden said.

Biden repeated one of his favorite lies: “In my first two years, I reduced the debt by $1.7 trillion.”

This is a lie.

Biden briefly thought he was back in the senate and said he’s “not gonna vote” and “not gonna pass” McCarthy’s budget bill.

He’s completely shot.

Then he pivoted and said he wouldn’t rule out unilateral action on the debt limit if Congress doesn’t bend to his demands: “I have been considering the 14th Amendment.”

A reporter asked Joe Biden a question about McCarthy’s statements to the press about his unwillingness to negotiate.

McCarthy said he asked Biden numerous times to tell him which spending cuts he would be open to.

“He wouldn’t give me any,” McCarthy said.

Q: "Did the president tell you that there were any spending cuts that he would be open to?" .@SpeakerMcCarthy: "I asked him numerous times are there some places we could find savings. He wouldn't give me any." pic.twitter.com/FeEVdUvomE — CSPAN (@cspan) May 9, 2023

Biden lost his temper after a reporter asked him about McCarthy’s claims.

“You didn’t listen either, so why should I even answer the question? We cut the deficit by $160 billion! Billion! B-I-L-L-I-O-N!” Biden shouted.

WATCH: