“We Can Never Forget What They Inflicted on Us” – Sky News Star Host Rita Panahi Fires Off on Kamala, Fauci, and Trudeau

Sky News Host Rita Panahi delivers a scathing review of Kamala Harris’ oratory skills before brutally taking apart the left’s attempts to cover up what they did to the world with their insane Covid policies.

Rita Panahi: First, let’s check in with the most powerful woman in the world who is just one 80 year old heartbeat away from becoming the leader of the free world.

And what we love most about Kamala Harris on this show are her inspiring speeches. She gave another one this week.

Kamala Harris: “For us at every moment in time, and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist in our present. And to be able to contextualize it. To understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past, but the future.”

Panahi: Look Rowan, I’m contextualizing it…oh yes, I can feel the moment in time…that’s the moment is now, in time.It really does make you think, doesn’t it, that rousing speech was right Up there with this career highlights from the Veep.

Harris: “We’ve all watched television coverage of just yesterday that’s on top of everything else that we know, and what we don’t know yet, based what we’ve just been able to see… and because we’ve seen it or not does it mean it hasn’t happened. But just limit it to what we have seen.”

(Hysterical laughter)

Panahi: I told you it was good. It is worth remember that the vice president has an entire team working for including many professional speechwriters, and those people either loathe her with a burning passion or ar as hopeless incompetent confident as she is.

Now we’re seeing politicians and health bureaucrats trying desperately to rewrite history, trying to convince people that they never advocated for crippling and illiberal lockdowns vaccine mandates school closures. No. It’s not their fault. They just made recommendations anything anyone would be stupid enough to actually follow them or enforce them.

Along with Australia and New Zealand, Canada was right up there for Covid madness. But Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau now claims that’s just disinformation. He says he never insisted that everyone young and old healthy and infirm get vaccinated against Covid. That’s just fake news.

Let’s have a quick look at what Justin is saying now and what he said back then.

Trudeau now: Misinformation and disinformation is carrying people to believe things that are untrue. And vaccinations is a perfect example.

Trudeau then: Any vaccine we distribute to Canadians, will be safe for Canadians.

Trudeau now: There are people who’ve probably gotten very sick from vaccinations.

Trudeau then: To every vaccine that is improved is safe for Canadians….is uncompromising.

Trudeau now: Well, individuals are allowed to make their own choices. There may be all sorts of different reasons why someone is hesitant to get vaccinated.

Trudeau then: There’s no more excuses to not get your shot.

Trudeau now: And therefore, while not forcing anyone to get vaccinated….

Trudeau then: Enforcement measures in place will make sure that everyone is vaccinated.

Trudeau now: But I chose to make sure that all the incentives….

Trudeau then: Travelers across the country need to be fully vaccinated people coming into the country need to be fully vaccinated…

Trudeau now: Were there….

Trudeau then: Don’t get to work in a public service. Don’t get to go to movie theaters, or gyms or restaurants.

Panahi: That compilation courtesy of Milk bar TV. But Trudeau is not alone. This week we saw Anthony Fauci, the man responsible for so much of the dysfunction surrounding our Covid response, well, he now claims the heavy handed response was not he’s doing.

Speaking to the New York Times, he tried to absolve himself of all responsibility. “Show me a school that I shut down,” he said. “Show me a factory that I shut down. Never. I never did.”

These people, my goodness. We can never forget what they inflicted on us, and there must be a reckoning for all the politicians and public health officials for the insane overreach, the inhumane policies inflicted on free people in the name of safety. They cannot be allowed to dodge responsibility.