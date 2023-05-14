WATCH: Wild Brawl Breaks Out at Minnesota Democrat City Council Convention, Two Injured – DOZENS of Deranged Democrat Loons Storm Stage and Start Fighting Each Other (VIDEO)

Dems in disarray!

In a scene fitting for the city’s rising crime rate, Democrat loons started fighting each other at a local endorsing convention Saturday in Minneapolis.

Two people were injured.

The Daily Mail reported the commotion at the Minneapolis Democratic Farmer Labor (DFL) Party’s Ward 10 started once backers of Minneapolis City Council member Aisha Chugtai stormed the stage which infuriated supporters of her challenger, Nasri Warsame.

More than 40 people took in the brawl.

The video shows a man waving a Warsame sign was the first to rush the stage. Then several other individuals joined him and brought the convention to a halt by shouting and also banging on tables.

As the Daily Mail reported, Warsame said in a Facebook post that his campaign manager was “assaulted by one of the other campaign staff member, and he’s now being transported to hospital by an ambulance.”

Warsame also said in his post that everyone was asked to exit the building and that no endorsement was made.

Convention chair Sam Doten was humiliated by the violent scenes on stage and tried desperately to stop it.

“This is embarrassing,” he shouted. ‘We are shutting this down – this is no longer safe.”

