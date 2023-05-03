VIDEO: “Why Are You Avoiding The Public? Why Are You Avoiding The Press?” – Fearful Fake Governor Katie Hobbs RUNS Even From Leftist Reporters

Katie Hobbs ran from a heard of her favorite liberal reporters yesterday as they attempted to ask her simple questions about her agenda and recently vetoed legislation.

This is a pattern for the fraudulently elected Arizona Governor. Watch below.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Katie Hobbs recently vetoed a new law, dubbed the “Tamale Bill,” to legalize street food sales across the state, using language that appeared to suggest Hispanic Arizonans are bug-ridden, filthy people. Some Democratic legislators have joined forces with Republicans in attempting to override her veto, slamming her for the “offensive” rationale behind the veto of a bill that would help Arizonans.

Katie Hobbs has vetoed a majority of bills passed in the legislature, but this was the most controversial and widely supported across party lines.

Hobbs recently shattered the record for most vetoes by an Arizona Governor in one legislative session within the short 100 days she held office. The vetoed bills include the elimination of the food tax, increasing penalties for fentanyl distributors who harm children, requiring medical care for infants who survive abortion, protecting school children from convicted sex offenders, and a mail-in ballot signature verification law adding the minimum standards that she wrote herself as Secretary of State, to name a few.

Katie Hobbs is the worst Governor in the state’s history. Thank God for Kari Lake, who is still fighting a lawsuit against the stolen election and will soon go back to trial on the critical issue of fraudulent signature verification. See examples of the fraudulent signatures accepted by Maricopa County here.

The liberal journalists, who are usually too busy kissing Katie Hobbs’ ass to ask real questions, can be heard shouting questions about Title 42, the Tamale Bill, and her Joe Biden-style governing from the basement.

“It’s been a week since you vetoed a bill. What do you want? Why won’t you take any questions? It’s been four weeks since you had a gaggle. Why are you avoiding the public? Why are you avoiding the press?” one reporter shouts at Hobbs as she escapes in her motorcade.

The leftist media must have taken a page out of The Gateway Pundit’s playbook.

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson has attempted to ask Hobbs questions in multiple public settings, and she ran away. Conradson does not even get invited to Katie Hobbs’ events despite attempting to sign up for updates.

Katie Hobbs is not transparent. She didn’t even debate Kari Lake out of fear that her radical left agenda would be exposed.

Lake tweeted about Hobbs’ recent escape: “@katiehobbs didn’t campaign or debate. She locked herself in the bathroom to avoid answering questions. She RAN her own election & participated in the certification. The media acted like this was normal behavior. Of course, she doesn’t respect you guys. She OWNS you guys.”

