WATCH: San Francisco Security Guard Shoots and Kills Transgender Shoplifter After Thief Tries to Charge Him – Radical Leftists Attack District Attorney for Not Prosecuting Security Guard

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office on Monday released surveillance footage showing the moment a Walgreens security guard shot and killed a transgender shoplifter.

KGO-TV reported District Attorney Brooke Jenkins released the footage to justify her decision to not press charges against security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony in the April 27 death of 24-year Banko Brown, a biological male claiming to be female.

Jenkins said that Anthony. a security guard since 2012, was defending himself against the crazed shoplifter when he gunned him down.

When one observes the full footage, it is easy to see why Jenkins made a common sense decision.

The video starts with Anthony trying to stop Brown from leaving the store with a bag of stolen goods. Instead of handing over the bag, Brown tries to push Anthony aside before the security guard responds by shoving and then punching him. The shoplifter falls to the ground.

WATCH:

WATCH: Newly-released surveillance footage from SF DA @BrookeJenkinsSF's office shows Banko Brown’s last moments before he was shot and killed at a Downtown SF Walgreens in April. The video appears to show Brown walking with a bag in hand toward the store’s exit when the… pic.twitter.com/m7tNK9H4Ki — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) May 15, 2023

After the two tussle with Anthony holding the upper hand, Anthony then puts the thief in a chokehold and forces him back to the ground. Several seconds later, Anthony lets Brown go and the thief picks up the bag and begins walking toward the door, seemingly ending the confrontation.

Brown next makes a fatal error. He turns back around and attempts to charge Anthony who responds by firing one shot in self-defense, killing Brown.

Anthony explained in an interview with the police following the incident that he ordered Brown to return the items he stole and pointed out Brown was the aggressor.

WATCH: In a recorded police interview, Walgreens security guard Michael Earl-Wayne Anthony discusses how he remembers the fatal shooting of Banko Brown unfolding. The video is part of a trove of evidence and video footage related to the killing that was released by SF DA… pic.twitter.com/XX4x407ewZ — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) May 16, 2023

He also told police that Brown threatened to stab him while they were struggling.

As confirmed by the surveillance footage, Anthony said he let go of Brown. Anthony went on to explain he pointed his firearm at the ground in case the thief decided to move toward him.

Anthony explained he shot Brown when the shoplifter tried to charge toward him. Anthony realized later Brown was going to charge so he could spit on him though there was no way of knowing at the time.

The radical left predictably started whining that Brown was murdered and attacked Jenkins’ decision to not prosecute the heroic security guard.

As reported by the New York Post, San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton released a statement claiming Banko was “executed” and demanded to know what was “the perceived threat.”

Brown’s employer, the Young Women’s Freedom Center also trashed Jenkins and made excuses for the thief.

“We do not need to see the video to know that Banko Brown’s killing was unjustified. Armed force is not a justified response to poverty,” said Julia Arroyo, the Young Women’s Freedom Center co-executive director

We must live with the sobering reality that he was killed for no other cause but $14.

Angry woke protesters marched down San Francisco’s Market Street Monday evening screaming “no justice, no peace” and holding signs reading “Black Trans Lives Are Sacred” and “Justice For Banko Brown.”