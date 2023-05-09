WATCH: Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates RUNS From Questions at Secret Zuckerberg Funded, Soros Tied DC Election Summit – Elon Musk Responds: “They’re Supposed to Be Impartial”

Maricopa County Supervisor Bill Gates ran away from conservative journalist Laura Loomer’s questions about his election corruption and participation in a far-left election conference yesterday in Washington, DC.

Twitter owner Elon Musk responded to the video, questioning the integrity of Bill Gates and the other election officials.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Gates appeared yesterday and today at the secret invite-only “Summit on American Democracy” from May 8-9 with partisan hack David Becker, who heads the Center for Election Innovation and Research (CEIR), for “A conference on the current state of American democracy and elections.” David Becker is the far-left operative who founded the ERIC system used in over 30 states, including Arizona, with 35m voter records.

As reported by Laura Loomer, “in August 2020, less than three months before the Presidential election, CEIR accepted $69.5 million from Facebook founder and billionaire Mark Zuckerberg and his Chinese wife, Priscilla Chan, to create more mail-in ballot drop boxes in key swing states under the guise of ‘COVID-19 safety precautions’.”

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Maricopa County also received $3 million from Zuckerberg’s Center for Technology and Civic Life before the 2020 Election. It appears this money was used to help steal elections in key states across the country.

Another oddity in Gates’ appearance at the secret Zuckerberg-funded meeting is recent reports that poor Bill Gates was suffering from PTSD and even crying about his critics.

The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday that crybaby Bill Gates claims to have PTSD following the 2020 and 2022 Elections, comparing himself to World War II veterans who “went to Europe to fight for democracy.”

Kari Lake War Room sarcastically commented on poor Bill Gates’ BS mental health decline, tweeting, “we’re so happy to see that his ‘PTSD’ hasn’t stopped @billgatesaz from attending an Election Fortification conference in the swamp.”

Musk tweeted the irony of nonpartisan elections officials gathering for a far-left conference:

Musk: Strange that election officials from pivotal regions attended a far left conference when they’re supposed to be impartial

This is not Musk’s first comment on the stolen Arizona midterm elections.

The Gateway Pundit recently reported that Musk replied to an Abe Hamadeh tweet, revealing that registered Election Day voters — who turned out at a ratio of 3:1 for Republican candidates — were 15 times more likely to experience voter registration issues and have their ballot rejected than mail-in voters, which is typically how Democrats vote.

The newest election comment was in response to Loomer questioning Gates on the ongoing litigation with Kari Lake. As The Gateway Pundit reported yesterday, Kari Lake is potentially set to go to trial again next week, and her attorneys revealed that they will soon disclose new “extraordinary findings of misconduct.”

Loomer: Hey Bill, how's it going today? Gates: Good, how are you? Loomer: I'm doing well. My name is Laura Loomer, and I was wondering, as a Republican and an election official in Maricopa County, why are you attending a partisan conference hosted by David Becker, who is funded by Mark Zuckerberg and George Soros? Loomer: Could you answer the question? Loomer: You're in the middle of litigation right now with Kari Lake. Don't you think it could be inappropriate? Loomer: Bill, you're in the middle of litigation with Kari Lake right now. You're supposed to be nonpartisan, Bill.