WATCH LIVE NOW: Maricopa County Superior Court Holds Oral Argument in Lake v. Hobbs Case – 9 AM PST

As The Gateway Pundit reported, The Arizona Supreme Court later ruled in Lake’s favor and remanded the “erroneous[ly]” dismissed signature verification fraud count back to the trial court for further review; however, Maricopa County still refuses to allow her legal team or We The People AZ Alliance to review ballot affidavit signatures from the 2022 Election. See examples of the fraudulent signatures accepted by Maricopa County here.

Lake’s attorneys plan to petition to “inspect the ballots verified by Maricopa, based on new evidence that came to light in 2023″ in Thompson’s reconsideration of Count III on signature verification.

Additionally, a recent Motion by Lake’s attorneys states, “Lake is also contemplating a motion to reconsider the dismissal of Count IV (logic-and-accuracy testing) under ARCP 60(b)(3) within the same likely time frame as the proceedings remand. Indeed, she may also bring a new and separate action under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and state law to press her federal and Arizona constitutional claims.”

The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday’s status conference in the Maricopa County Court, where attorney Kurt Olsen revealed that they will bring forward bombshell findings of misconduct and illegality by Maricopa County. A three day trial was set for next week pending oral argument today to dismiss the lawsuit.