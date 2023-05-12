WATCH LIVE NOW: Maricopa County Superior Court Holds Oral Argument in Lake v. Hobbs Case – 9 AM PST

Kari Lake and her attorneys are set to appear in court today for a four hour oral argument before Judge Peter Thompson.
Watch live below.
Judge Peter Thompson previously dismissed Lake’s lawsuit on Christmas Eve, despite the evidence of massive voter disenfranchisement targeting Republicans and obviously false trial testimony by County Elections officials.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, The Arizona Supreme Court later ruled in Lake’s favor and remanded the “erroneous[ly]” dismissed signature verification fraud count back to the trial court for further review; however, Maricopa County still refuses to allow her legal team or We The People AZ Alliance to review ballot affidavit signatures from the 2022 Election. See examples of the fraudulent signatures accepted by Maricopa County here.
Lake’s attorneys plan to petition to “inspect the ballots verified by Maricopa, based on new evidence that came to light in 2023″ in Thompson’s reconsideration of Count III on signature verification.
Additionally, a recent Motion by Lake’s attorneys states, “Lake is also contemplating a motion to reconsider the dismissal of Count IV (logic-and-accuracy testing) under ARCP 60(b)(3) within the same likely time frame as the proceedings remand. Indeed, she may also bring a new and separate action under 42 U.S.C. § 1983 and state law to press her federal and Arizona constitutional claims.”
The Gateway Pundit reported on Monday’s status conference in the Maricopa County Court, where attorney Kurt Olsen revealed that they will bring forward bombshell findings of misconduct and illegality by Maricopa County. A three day trial was set for next week pending oral argument today to dismiss the lawsuit.
UPDATE: Kari Lake Lawsuit Going Back to Trial May 17, 18, 19 – Attorney Kurt Olsen Makes BOMBSHELL Claim of “Extraordinary Findings of Misconduct” By Maricopa County (VIDEO)
Today’s conference is expected to reveal more bombshell information with possible witness testimony by cybersecurity expert Clay Parikh.
The Gateway Pundit previously reported on Clay Parikh’s testimony in Kari Lake’s trial that ballots were intentionally printed using the wrong images on election day to cause machine failures and disenfranchise Republicans.
Lake’s attorneys will also argue their recent Motion for Relief from Judgement “of the Court’s orders dismissing her claims concerning the Illegal BOD Printer/Tabulator Configurations.”
Via Robert Gouveia on Rumble: