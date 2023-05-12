WATCH LIVE NOW: Maricopa County Superior Court Holds Oral Argument in Lake v. Hobbs Case – 9 AM PST

Kari Lake and her attorneys are set to appear in court today for a four hour oral argument before Judge Peter Thompson.

Watch live below.

Judge Peter Thompson previously dismissed Lake’s lawsuit on Christmas Eve, despite the evidence of massive voter disenfranchisement targeting Republicans and obviously false trial testimony by County Elections officials.

UPDATE: Kari Lake Lawsuit Going Back to Trial May 17, 18, 19 – Attorney Kurt Olsen Makes BOMBSHELL Claim of “Extraordinary Findings of Misconduct” By Maricopa County (VIDEO)

Today’s conference is expected to reveal more bombshell information with possible witness testimony by cybersecurity expert Clay Parikh.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on Clay Parikh’s testimony in Kari Lake’s trial that ballots were intentionally printed using the wrong images on election day to cause machine failures and disenfranchise Republicans.

Lake’s attorneys will also argue their recent Motion for Relief from Judgement “of the Court’s orders dismissing her claims concerning the Illegal BOD Printer/Tabulator Configurations.”

Watch live here under “Lake, Kari.”

Via Robert Gouveia on Rumble:

Photo of author
Jordan Conradson
Jordan Conradson is TGP’s Arizona correspondent. Jordan has played a critical role in exposing fraud and corruption in the State’s elections and elected officials. His reporting on election crimes in Arizona led to the resignation of one Maricopa County official, and he was later banned from the Maricopa County press room. However, TGP and Jordan gained access after suing Maricopa County, the fourth largest county in America.

You can email Jordan Conradson here, and read more of Jordan Conradson's articles here.

 

