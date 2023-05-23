WATCH LIVE: Kari Lake Set to Make “BIG Announcement” During First Press Conference After Sham Court Ruling

Kari Lake is set to make a “big announcement” today following her three-day Maricopa County Superior Court trial fighting Maricopa County’s fraudulent mail-in ballot signature verification procedures.

As revealed at trial by Lake’s attorneys and Maricopa County’s own data, Maricopa County did not accurately verify tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of mail-in signatures; they couldn’t possibly have.

Kari Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told the Court, “11 of the signature verification workers approved 170k signatures at a rate of less than 0 and 2.99 seconds with a 99.97% approval rating.” Later, in closing argument, Olsen revealed that “there were approximately 274,000 ballot signatures compared and verified in less than three seconds.”

This is evidenced by Maricopa County’s own time stamp log data and Maricopa County’s own video footage from the tabulation center.

The Gateway Pundit reported on video footage of at least one Maricopa County signature reviewer simply clicking through signature checks and approving them in less than two seconds each. This was also presented by Lake’s attorneys at trial. We later reported on another video showing the same Maricopa County employee failing to verify signatures and likely approving over 5,600 signatures in about two hours.

Maricopa County even admitted in Oral Argument prior to the trial that its signature review is not an exact “science” to ensure the ballots are legitimate. Instead, it’s “subjective” and “something of an art” that is open to the interpretation of whatever activist “verifies” the signature.

Clearly, Maricopa County’s signature verification is a sham, and ballot affidavit images from the fraudulent 2020 election further prove this. They don’t even compare the signatures before approving.

Despite this, The Gateway Pundit reported that Judge Peter A. Thompson again ruled in favor of Defendants late last night, claiming that “level one and level two signature review did take place in some fashion.”

Maricopa County attorneys and the Judge disregarded the employees who did not follow the law. Instead, they claimed that the testimony of Lake’s witnesses — signature verification workers who chose to follow the law — proved that the mail-in ballot system is secure, despite testimony that level two reviewers sent rejected signatures back to level one and “pressured” employees to approve them.

That’s all it takes. Maricopa County didn’t need to verify signatures accurately or in accordance with the law. They just needed to review signatures “in some fashion,” according to Thompson.

Kari Lake and her team teased the announcement of “big news” late last night after Thompson’s ruling.

Lake is expected to appeal the sham ruling by Judge Peter Thompson, but it is unclear what she will announce today.

The presser begins at 1 PM PST/3 PM CT.

The Gateway Pundit correspondent Jordan Conradson is in attendance to ask real questions that the leftist fake news media hacks refuse to ask.

Watch the press conference live below: