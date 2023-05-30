Watch Live: House Rules Committee Hearing on Debt Ceiling Bill (Video)

The House Rules Committee is holding a hearing Tuesday afternoon on the proposed solution to the debt ceiling impasse.
Watch below:
Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!