WATCH: Kari Lake SLAMS Ron DeSantis Over Disney Fight Ahead of Campaign Launch: “If You Can’t Beat Donald Duck, How Are You Going to Beat Donald Trump?”

Kari Lake spoke out against Ron DeSantis this week on Newsmax for so far losing his war with Disney and explained why she thinks the Governor “should stay in Florida.”

Desantis is officially entering the GOP Primary for President in 2024 via a Twitter space announcement with Elon Musk.

Trump Campaign Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called DeSantis’ campaign launch “out-of-touch” and unrelatable, then slammed his plans for an after-party at the Four Seasons Miami.

As The Gateway Pundit reported, Disney outmaneuvered Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in a last-minute move before he signed legislation to curtail the company’s powers. The new Disney Board discovered the old board made multi-year agreements with the company that were significant before they were disbanded.

The company then sued DeSantis last month, claiming he has embarked on a “targeted campaign of government retaliation” that is threatening their business.

DeSantis got outwitted by woke corporate executives, and he is clearly not ready to take on the DC swamp.

This is one of the reasons why his donors and voters are abandoning ship ahead of his announcement. Trump leads by as much as 45-points in recent GOP Primary polls, and many, including big-dollar donors, are questioning whether DeSantis is ready for primetime.

Kari Lake recently responded to DeSantis’ plan to challenge Trump on Newsmax with a savage take: “If you can’t beat Donald Duck, How are you going to beat Donald Trump?”

She continued, “I think that’s a question we have to ask when it comes to Governor DeSantis, and I think he should stay in Florida…”

Newsmax reports,

“When you pick a fight with Disney,” Lake tells “Eric Bolling The Balance” during her appearance, “you need to play to win.” Lake goes on to add that “so far, Gov. DeSantis has been outworked and outmaneuvered by Disney. As far as I know, Reedy Creek still exists; they’re still hosting trans events at their park. This indoctrination is continuing, and they’re actually rubbing it in the faces of American families. You know, if you can’t beat Donald Duck, how are you going to beat Donald Trump? I think that’s the question we have to ask when it comes to Gov. DeSantis.”

Watch the epic “Thug Life” meme from @PapiTrumpo on Twitter below: