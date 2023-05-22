WATCH: High School Track Star Flashes Unhappy Gesture After Being Cheated Out of State Championship Opportunity by Arrogant Trans Competitor – Security Kicks Out People Peacefully Protesting Trans Athlete’s Inclusion

Dublin, California- Controversy erupted over the weekend right after a biological male athlete took home second place at a high school track and field competition in California.

Athena Ryan, a junior from Sonoma Academy, claimed the silver medal in the varsity girls’ 1,600-meter run during the North Coast Meet of Champions of California finals on Saturday. He now advances to the California Interscholastic Federation State Track & Field Championships next week after finishing in the top three according to the New York Post.

The fourth place finisher, who was cheated out of the state championship meet by Ryan, expressed her displeasure with an unhappy gesture during the podium placement ceremony.

In the video, one can see Branson High School senior Adeline Johnson waving to the crowd before appearing to flash a thumbs-down sign though it’s not 100% clear.

WATCH:

This was not the only grave injustice that happened at the event. Protesters who bravely supported the actual girls competing and peacefully protested Ryan’s inclusion were tossed out by security.

Their “offense” was holding up common-sense signs such as “Protect female sports.” So much for the First Amendment.

“They’re kicking us out because we care about women and girls,” one protestor said.

Meanwhile, nothing happened to this woke loon after she harassed the protesters.

Ryan gloated about his performance in an interview with MileSplit CA.

I dropped like 17 seconds on my season’s best in the past two weeks. After last weekend, I didn’t think I could run low 5s again. I was just coming here trying to break 5 — just glad I finished it out.

 

