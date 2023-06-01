WATCH: Car Sails 120 Feet Over Tow Truck “Dukes of Hazzard-Style” in Wild Highway Crash – Two Severe Injuries Reported

A scene straight out of the famous TV Series “Dukes of Hazzard” unfolded last week in south Georgia.

For people who have not seen the show, here is a glimpse.

Bodycam footage emerged showing a car flying though the air after launching off the back of a tow truck. As Fox News reported Wednesday, the incident occurred on May 24 happened while deputies from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office were responding to the scene of a crash along Highway 84.

The video start with the cops standing on one side of highway adjacent to a vehicle which has flipped over.

Once a deputy walks toward that wreck, another car suddenly appears and is speeding toward a parked tow truck on the other side of the highway.

The speeding car uses the tow truck’s lowered ramp as launch pad and flies through the air before crashing on the road. Debris from the vehicle is scattered everywhere on the highway.

WATCH:

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

The vehicle hits another car in the right lane, causing it tumble forward.

While there is extensive damage to the speeding car, it somewhat miraculously ends up in an upright position.

A police deputy then starts sprinting toward the vehicle and calls for emergency medical assistance (EMS).

Citing a police report, WSB-TV said that the speeding car “vaulted” around 120 feet over the tow truck after launching off its ramp.

The local news station also noted that after striking the vehicle in the right lane, the out-of-control car tumbled 23 feet further post-impact.

The driver, a 21-year-old Tallahassee woman according to the Daily Mail, ended up suffering severe injuries and is unable to speak.

A Lowndes County Sheriff’s Deputy was also taken to a local hospital after being hit by debris from the vehicle.

It is unknown at this point whether the woman will face charges related to the incident.