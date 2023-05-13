WATCH: Biden Takes Off to Rehoboth Beach for Another Vacation – Biden Has Spent 331 Days – 40% of His Presidency on Vacation with No Visitor Logs

Joe Biden on Saturday took off to his Rehoboth Beach compound after delivering a divisive commencement address at Howard University.

Joe Biden falsely claimed the most dangerous threat to the US is ‘white supremacy.’

Then he took off for another vacation.

Biden has spent 331 days – or 40% of his presidency – on vacation with no visitor logs.

Joe Biden barely made it up the stairs to Air Force One.

WATCH:

Meanwhile the Department of Homeland Security is forcing officers to work all weekend to deal with the influx of illegal aliens.

