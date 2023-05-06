Watch All the Media Lapdogs Who Claimed That Gas Stove Bans Were a Right Wing Conspiracy (VIDEO)

Back in early February, it became clear that Democrats wanted to ban gas stoves.

When people noticed and rejected this idea, Democrats like Chuck Schumer made it a point of ridicule, saying that no one was coming for your gas stoves.

Members of the liberal media, across the board, then started mocking conservatives, suggesting that this was some sort of right wing conspiracy.

Watch this video and witness these shameless liars, all parroting this same point:

SUPERCUT! Gaslighters: Progressives insist it's a conspiracy theory they'd ban gas stoves pic.twitter.com/IPvXRuocFT — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 5, 2023

And now, here is CBS News reporting that they are, in fact, banning gas stoves:

New York becomes the first state to ban gas stoves in new residential building construction New York has officially become the first U.S. state to ban gas stoves from new residential building construction. The new $229 billion fiscal year budget was approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Democratic-led legislature on Tuesday night and contains a provision that bans gas stoves from new residential buildings. The law also bans furnaces and propane heating. Under the new law, all-electric heating and cooking is required in new buildings shorter than seven stories by 2026, and in buildings taller than seven stories by 2029 — but is designed to largely impact residential buildings, with exceptions in place for commercial and industrial buildings such as restaurants and stores. “Just like we had to, a long time ago, transition from coal as your energy source, we do have to transition. There are clean energy alternatives,” said Hochul in an interview on Wednesday with FOX 5 New York. “It’s going to take time and I want to make sure that New Yorkers don’t get hit hard for the costs, so we’re going to roll this out. But new buildings that are going up, they can go electric, they can do heat pumps,” the governor added.

No matter how much disdain you have for the lying liberal media, it’s not enough.

Not one of the people you saw in that video will ever apologize or admit they were wrong.