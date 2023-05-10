Washington Democrat Governor Inslee Signs Controversial Bill Allowing Government to Take Away Minors From Parents If They Refuse to Agree to Gender Transition Surgery (VIDEO)

On Monday, Governor Jay Inslee (D-WA) signed the controversial Senate Bill 5599 introduced by State Sen. Marko Liias (D-Everett), which allows the state to legally take children away from their parents if they don’t consent to their child’s gender transition surgeries or abortion.

Washington state’s current law requires that any youth shelter where a child seeks refuge must notify their parents or guardians within 24 to 72 hours. However, the state law allows them to not tell the parents or legal guardians if they have “compelling reasons” to believe that doing so would put the kid in danger of abuse or neglect.

The newly signed law will allow the government to hide the whereabouts of runaway children who claim to be seeking sex changes or abortions. Meaning, no one can protest the “state-sanctioned kidnapping of children.”

Senate Bill 5599 will remove parents from the health and mental health care decision-making process of their children.

“Trans youth and transgender people have become a target for disinformation campaigns and political stunts that portray them as dangerous or degenerate,” said Inslee during the bill signing Monday.

“In Washington State, we reject the politics of transphobia and fear. We look for ways to help LGBTQ remain safe and support it. With this bill, Washington leads the way by taking a more compassionate, developmentally appropriate, and reasoned approach to support these youth as they access gender-affirming treatment and reproductive health care services,” he added.

Democrat Washington State Senator Marko Liias, the prime sponsor of the bill, issued a statement when the bill was signed into law.

“Transgender and at-risk youth deserve safety during difficult times in their life,” said Liias.

“SB5599 to remove barriers to safe shelter for those seeking gender-affirming or reproductive care was signed into law today! I’m so inspired by and honored to work with our LGBTQ community,” he added.

A group has reportedly filed a referendum to overturn SB 5599, as reported by Discovery Institute Senior Journalist Jonathan Choe. The campaign to gather the required number of signatures to appear on the November ballot has officially begun, Choe added.

