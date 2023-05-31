Virginia Man Arrested – Charged with First Degree Murder in Shooting Death of Republican Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

Rashid Ali Bynum was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of black Republican New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour in February.
Eunice Dwumfour was 30, was found deceased in her car with multiple gunshot wounds in Sayreville, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.
When police discovered Dwumfour inside her vehicle she had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in Virginia has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Eunice Dwumfour, a 30-year-old councilwoman who was found shot to death in her car in Sayreville, New Jersey, in February, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday.
Rashid Ali Bynum, 28, has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun and second-degree possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone told a news conference…
On the day of the February 1 murder, Bynum had searched the internet for details related to Dwumfour’s church, Ciccone said.
“A search of the victim’s phone revealed Bynum as a contact in Eunice Dwumfour’s phone with the acronym FCF,” the prosecutor said. “FCF is believed to be an acronym for the Fire Congress Fellowship, a church the victim was previously affiliated with, which is also associated with the Champion Royal Assembly, the victim’s church at the time of her death.”
Dwumfour, a Republican, was found by police with multiple gunshot wounds just after 7 p.m. on February 1 and was pronounced dead on scene, according to Middlesex County officials.