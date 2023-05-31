Virginia Man Arrested – Charged with First Degree Murder in Shooting Death of Republican Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour

Rashid Ali Bynum was arrested on Tuesday and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of black Republican New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour in February.

Eunice Dwumfour was 30, was found deceased in her car with multiple gunshot wounds in Sayreville, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said.

When police discovered Dwumfour inside her vehicle she had sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Eunice Dwumfour murder: New Jersey police make arrest months after slaying of Republican councilwoman https://t.co/jCPtGWuBqB #FoxNews — Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) May 31, 2023

CNN reported: