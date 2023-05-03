Violent Left-Wing Insurrectionists Invade Texas State Capitol and Shut Down Proceedings on Bill Banning Child Sex Surgeries – State Police End the Commotion in Epic Style (VIDEO)

Austin, Texas – Radical left insurrectionists on Tuesday afternoon stormed the Texas State Capitol and shut down proceedings on a bill banning child sex surgeries.

They probably ended up regretting their decision because if there is one law enforcement agency in America that does not screw around, it is the Texas state police.

The Texas Tribune reported that House Speaker Dave Phelan ordered state police to clear the House Chamber Gallery as the bill came to the floor. Once the gallery was cleared, the vote on the legislation was then delayed until later in the week after a parliamentary concern was raised according to Fox News.

At the same time police were trying to clear the gallery, some insurrectionists unrolled banners in support of child mutilation. They also were reportedly chanting “trans rights are human rights” and singing “we are fighting for our rights, and we shall not be moved.”

There was rioting outside the gallery as well.

The protest continues outside the gallery. pic.twitter.com/C02utSVFqj — Texas Family Project (@FamilyProjectTX) May 2, 2023

Insurrectionists assaulted a woman who was supporting the state legislature’s efforts to protect children. Demons is certainly an apt comparison.

Texas director for @mass_tx, Tracy Shannon, is currently at the Texas Capitol for the debate on the House Floor regarding the ban on child mutilation. Trans activists are losing their minds, shoving signs into her face, and allowing spit to spew from their mouths while they… pic.twitter.com/OtLvl6vgZB — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) May 2, 2023

The Texas Tribune reported the agitators had had been at the Capitol since Tuesday morning, awaiting debate on SB 14, the bill banning gender reassignment surgeries for children.

The “fun” for rioters would eventually come to end, however, once the Texas police arrived on scene and “bodied” a few protesters.

The officers delivered a simple message with their actions: don’t mess with Texas.

Insurrectionist bodied at the Texas State Capitolpic.twitter.com/Yl92NQlsK0 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 2, 2023

Capitol Security looks like they’re detaining (or at least forcibly removing) certain demonstrators. You can see several officers hold a man down in here. #txlege pic.twitter.com/ksDEKtQJAA — Michael Adkison (@madkisonews) May 2, 2023

Predictably, Twitter leftists started whining.

Wow — watch how these big, tough Texas public safety officers violently manhandled these peaceful protesters, whose only “crime” was demonstrating in the House Gallery at the Texas Capitol against an anti-trans bill. This just goes to show how terrified @GregAbbott_TX is of… https://t.co/vXnsXL036Y — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) May 2, 2023