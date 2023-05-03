Violent Left-Wing Insurrectionists Invade Texas State Capitol and Shut Down Proceedings on Bill Banning Child Sex Surgeries – State Police End the Commotion in Epic Style (VIDEO)

by
Credit: Texas Tribune

Austin, Texas – Radical left insurrectionists on Tuesday afternoon stormed the Texas State Capitol and shut down proceedings on a bill banning child sex surgeries.

They probably ended up regretting their decision because if there is one law enforcement agency in America that does not screw around, it is the Texas state police.

The Texas Tribune reported that House Speaker Dave Phelan ordered state police to clear the House Chamber Gallery as the bill came to the floor. Once the gallery was cleared, the vote on the legislation was then delayed until later in the week after a parliamentary concern was raised according to Fox News.

At the same time police were trying to clear the gallery, some insurrectionists unrolled banners in support of child mutilation. They also were reportedly chanting “trans rights are human rights” and singing “we are fighting for our rights, and we shall not be moved.”

There was rioting outside the gallery as well.

Insurrectionists assaulted a woman who was supporting the state legislature’s efforts to protect children. Demons is certainly an apt comparison.

The Texas Tribune reported the agitators had had been at the Capitol since Tuesday morning, awaiting debate on SB 14, the bill banning gender reassignment surgeries for children.

The “fun” for rioters would eventually come to end, however, once the Texas police arrived on scene and “bodied” a few protesters.

The officers delivered a simple message with their actions: don’t mess with Texas.

WATCH:

Predictably, Twitter leftists started whining.

Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.