VIDEO: CNN AUDIENCE APPLAUDS as President Trump Promises to Pardon January 6 Political Prisoners Early On in His Administration

President Trump appeared at a live CNN town hall event on Wednesday evening.

CNN’s leftist host Kaitlan Collins moderated the town hall.

CNN is famous for planting questions in the crowd during their town halls.

At one point in the town hall President Trump was asked if he will pardon the January 6 rioters that were convicted.

CNN audience member: Will you pardon the January 6 rioters who were convicted of federal offences?

President Trump: I am inclined to pardon many of them. I can’t say for every single one because a couple of them probably got out of control. But you know when you look at it, when you look at Antifa what they’ve done to Portland. When you look at Antifa and what they’ve done to Minneapolis and so man other places. Look what they did to Seattle and BLM, many people were killed. I’m not trying to justify anything. But you have two standards of justice in this country … And then what they’ve done to these people, they’ve persecuted these people. And yeah, my answer is, if I get in … it will be a large portion of… And what they’ve done to so many people is nothing. Nothing! And then what they’ve done to these people is they’ve persecuted these people. And yeah, my answer is, I will most likely if I get in, I will say most likely it will be a large portion of them. (Audience Applause) It will be very early on. And they’re living in hell. And they’re policemen and they’re firemen, and they’re soldiers, and they’re carpenters, and they’re electricians, and they’re great people. Many of them are just great people.

Via Vigilant Fox.