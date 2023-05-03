US Senators Accuse Tony Blinken of Perjury Charges on Contacts with Hunter Biden – Subpoena All Relevant Documents from Corrupt Biden Official by May 15th

Senator Ron Johnson joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures over the weekend.

Johnson told Maria Bartiromo that current Secretary of State Anthony Blinken lied to his US Senate committee under oath about contacting Hunter Biden. Blinken told Johnson’s committee he did not email Hunter Biden. Johnson now has possession of emails that prove Blinken committed perjury and lied under oath to the US Senate.

Senator Ron Johnson: What is interesting, Marie, and here’s a little news for you. Anthony Blinken finally did come in and sit down for a voluntary transcribed interview in December of 2020 because he wanted to be secretary of state. And now, because of more information that’s come out, we know that he lied bold face to Congress about never emailing Hunter Biden. My guess is he told a bunch of other lies that hopefully we’ll be able to bring him and his wife back in, tell them to preserve their records. You cannot trust Joe Biden. You cannot trust Hunter Biden. You can’t trust the Biden family. You can’t trust so many of the people that they have surrounded themselves with these made men. I basically agree with that statement… …What do you do when you have, in effect, co conspirators of the Biden family inside the agencies, inside our intelligence agencies, the Department of Justice, the FBI. And you have the political party, the Democrats, who couldn’t care less, have no interest whatsoever in the corruption that is being uncovered bit by bit as we pull back the layers of the onion here… He must preserve his emails. We must get to the bottom of this. We need to show how corrupt these individuals are.

Via Sunday Morning Futures.

On Monday Senator Johnson and Senator Chuck Grassley from Iowa sent a letter to Tony Blinken about his false testimony.

During a Dec. 2020 transcribed interview, @SecBlinken told our Senate investigators he did not email Hunter Biden. Not true. See one of his emails below. Read the letter @ChuckGrassley and I sent to Blinken about his false testimony here: https://t.co/urfavnt76J pic.twitter.com/JCF4EqqLcW — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 2, 2023

Senators Johnson and Grassley informed Blinken to preserve his records. The Senators asked Blinken to turnover relevant emails and communications with Hunter Biden by May 15th.

It seems highly unlikely that you had no idea of Hunter Biden’s association with Burisma while your wife was apparently coordinating with Hunter Biden to potentially connect you with Burisma’s U.S. representatives. The public recently learned through congressional testimony from former CIA official Michael Morell, that you allegedly were the catalyst of an October 2020 information operation aimed to deceive Americans about the authenticity of Hunter Biden’s laptop.21 It is now evident that your apparent willingness to deceive the public continued through December 2020 when you failed to tell the whole truth to congressional investigators about your contacts with Hunter Biden. Because your testimony is inaccurate, Congress and the public must rely on your records as the source for information about your dealings with Hunter Biden. As such, you must preserve and provide all records, referring or relating to Hunter Biden, his business dealings, or his family’s business dealings, including but not limited to correspondence sent or received from your personal email accounts and phones, to include those of Ms. Ryan.22 These records will help provide the public a complete picture and understanding of the extent of your apparent deceptions. We request you and Ms. Ryan produce these records no later than May 15, 2023.

Here is a copy of the letter sent to Secretary of State Tony Blinken after he was caught lying under oath to the US Senate.

When will this man face consequences?

