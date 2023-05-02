US Regional Bank Stocks Crash – PacWest Down 30%, Western Alliance Down 25%, Metropolitan Bank Down 21%

On Monday JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon announced the banking crisis was over.

This was after JPMorgan Chase was allowed to purchase the assets from failed First Republic Bank.

On Tuesday, stocks plunged for several regional banks.

1. PacWest, $PACW: -30% 2. Western Alliance, $WAL: -25% 3. Metropolitan Bank, $MCB: -21% 4. HomeStreet, $HMST: -15% 5. Zions Bank, $ZION: -10% 6. KeyCorp, $KEY: -7% 7. HarborOne, $HONE: -6% 8. Citizens Financial, $CFG: -5%

Via The Kobeissi Letter.

The worst is NOT over.

Absolute bloodbath in regional banks, led by the two I flagged yesterday: PacWest (down 25%) and Western Alliance (down 19%). No worries, last month Janet told us the banking system is safe, and just the other day Dimon said the worst is over 🤡https://t.co/XJikH6FJqA — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) May 2, 2023

It was another rough day for banks.

Via Reuters.