US Air Force Academy Cadet Dies on Campus – Third Cadet from the Institute to Die This Year

The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) announced the death of a 25-year-old senior cadet.
Cadet 2nd Class Jesse Fimian of Brookfield, Massachusettes was found dead on Sunday night by emergency responders, the academy said in a statement.
Officials are now investigating the cause of death.
“A difficult day at the Academy as we mourn the loss of Cadet 2nd Class Jesse Fimian,” according to the academy. “Emergency responders notified Academy officials of Fimian’s death Sunday night. The cause of death is under investigation.”
Jesse began his career in the Air Force as an enlisted munitions systems specialist and completed the Academy Prep School before joining the Class of 2024.
“Jesse will be remembered for his contributions in Cadet Squadron 27 and his passion for space operations. I send my deepest sympathy to Jesse’s family at home and his newly found family and friends here at the Academy,” said Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark.
KKTV reported:
A full complement of support services including Academy chaplains, mental health professionals, leaders, and others were in place for cadets, faculty and staff. Classes and training were also optional for cadets on Tuesday.
Agents of the Department of the Air Force Office of Special Investigations are conducting an investigation, standard protocol in the death of a military member according to the news release.
“Jesse entered the U.S. Air Force Academy via the Prep School after serving in the Massachusetts Air National Guard as an Ammo troop,” said Brig. Gen. Paul D. Moga, Commandant of Cadets. “Cadet Squadron 27, along with Jesse’s friends, family, and many others throughout the Cadet Wing, need our support during this difficult time. We delayed the start of classes yesterday morning to allow squadrons to notify their cadets, give members time to process the news and, if required, begin the grieving process.”