US Air Force Academy Cadet Dies on Campus – Third Cadet from the Institute to Die This Year

The United States Air Force Academy (USAFA) announced the death of a 25-year-old senior cadet.

Cadet 2nd Class Jesse Fimian of Brookfield, Massachusettes was found dead on Sunday night by emergency responders, the academy said in a statement.

Officials are now investigating the cause of death.

“A difficult day at the Academy as we mourn the loss of Cadet 2nd Class Jesse Fimian,” according to the academy. “Emergency responders notified Academy officials of Fimian’s death Sunday night. The cause of death is under investigation.”

Jesse began his career in the Air Force as an enlisted munitions systems specialist and completed the Academy Prep School before joining the Class of 2024.

“Jesse will be remembered for his contributions in Cadet Squadron 27 and his passion for space operations. I send my deepest sympathy to Jesse’s family at home and his newly found family and friends here at the Academy,” said Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Richard Clark.

KKTV reported: