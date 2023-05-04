Update: Regional Bank Stocks Are Crashing After Hours – PacWest Down 56%%, Western Alliance Down 30%, Metropolitan Down 20%

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that the period of bank failures that have rattled markets and the economy has come to an end.

Hours later several regional bank stocks were crashing.

PacWest is down 56%
Western Alliance Bank is down 30%
Metropolitan Bank is down 20%

The banking crisis is far from over.

PacWest is crashing.

Thanks for sharing!
