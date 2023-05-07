UPDATE: New Footage of the Suspect’s Arrest in Brownsville Attack Released – FBI Asked to Help with Investigation

On Sunday morning, a Range Rover SUV “intentionally” plowed into pedestrians in Brownsville, Texas, killing seven people.

The incident occurred about 8:30 in the morning in front of the Ozanam Center, a shelter for illegal aliens and the homeless, at the intersection of Minnesota Road and North Bernal Road.

The vehicle reportedly drove up on the curb in front of a bus stop where a group of individuals believed to be migrants were waiting.

“What we see in the video is that this SUV just ran the red light and was about 100 feet away and just went through the people who were sitting in the bus stop,” shelter director Victor Maldonado told the Associated Press.

WATCH:

🚨 BREAKING (GRAPHIC): Surveillance footage of a male intentionally running down people in an SUV at a bus stop (7 dead, 6 injured) in the border town of Brownsville, TX has been released. pic.twitter.com/FqLboc1yPt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 7, 2023

According to Lt. Martin Sandoval, seven people were killed on the scene, and multiple people are being treated for serious and minor injuries at the hospital.

Fox News reported that the driver of the vehicle was a Hispanic male and has been taken into custody.

According to the authorities, the driver is currently being treated at a hospital and is under 24-hour guard monitoring. Police have claimed that they are currently conducting tests to determine if there has been any drug or alcohol use.

Sandoval stated that the driver had been arrested for reckless driving. Additional charges, according to Sandoval, are imminent. He added that it’s starting to appear more and more like it was intentional.

WATCH:

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the suspect.

A video of the suspect’s arrest and transfer to a police vehicle has been released.

According to Valley Central, the FBI has been brought in to help with the investigation.

WATCH:

Footage has emerged of the suspect being arrested and escorted to a Police car. pic.twitter.com/vtoptZ1ed9 — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) May 7, 2023

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.