Update: Elon Musk Introduces New CEO of Twitter.. and She’s Aligned with WEF

Elon Musk on Thursday announced a new CEO of Twitter.
“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” Elon Musk said without revealing her name.
“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.” he added.
Elon Musk introduced the new Twitter CEO on Friday morning.
“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Elon Musk said.
“@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology,” he added. “Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 12, 2023
The responses to the new announcement were mixed.
Elon Musk … the woke mind virus is a threat to the world.
Also Elon Musk … I just hired a far left loon deeply infected with the woke mind virus to run Twitter.
Twitter 2.0 was fun while it lasted – get ready for it to suck again.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 12, 2023
I encourage everyone to give her a chance. She’s followed me @libsoftiktok and @JackPosobiec for years. She may be more complex than her bio tells you. I understand being trepidatious about anyone who associated with the WEF but let’s give her a chance. The WEF notoriously…
— Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 12, 2023
I will have to be convinced. Currently I am EXTREMELY skeptical. Her own words and actions are on record and it’s not good.
— Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) May 12, 2023
And welcome back the shadow bans of conservatives and anyone who does not bow to the trans agenda.
— Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 12, 2023
Linda Yaccarino is aligned with the World Economic Forum (WEF).
The National Pulse reported:
Who is Linda Yaccarino?
As Chairman of Comcast NBCUniversal, Yaccarino, 60, interviewed Musk in April about his vision for the social media platform.
Yaccarino’s biography states she is an executive chairman of Klaus Schwab’s notorious World Economic Forum (WEF), which brings together globalist political, corporate, and non-governmental organization elites every year at the Davos resort in Switzerland to push its Great Reset agenda.
She also lists herself as chairman of the WEF’s Taskforce on Future of Work, sits on its Media, Entertainment and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee, and is “highly engaged with the Value in Media initiative,” which is aimed at reshaping online discourse.