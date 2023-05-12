Update: Elon Musk Introduces New CEO of Twitter.. and She’s Aligned with WEF

Elon Musk on Thursday announced a new CEO of Twitter.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” Elon Musk said without revealing her name.

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.” he added.

Elon Musk introduced the new Twitter CEO on Friday morning.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Elon Musk said.

“@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology,” he added. “Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

The responses to the new announcement were mixed.

Elon Musk … the woke mind virus is a threat to the world. Also Elon Musk … I just hired a far left loon deeply infected with the woke mind virus to run Twitter. Twitter 2.0 was fun while it lasted – get ready for it to suck again. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 12, 2023

I encourage everyone to give her a chance. She’s followed me @libsoftiktok and @JackPosobiec for years. She may be more complex than her bio tells you. I understand being trepidatious about anyone who associated with the WEF but let’s give her a chance. The WEF notoriously… — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) May 12, 2023

I will have to be convinced. Currently I am EXTREMELY skeptical. Her own words and actions are on record and it’s not good. — Alex Shepard 🇺🇸 (@Sinnersaint39) May 12, 2023

And welcome back the shadow bans of conservatives and anyone who does not bow to the trans agenda. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 12, 2023

Linda Yaccarino is aligned with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

