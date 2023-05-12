Update: Elon Musk Introduces New CEO of Twitter.. and She’s Aligned with WEF

Elon Musk on Thursday announced a new CEO of Twitter.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!” Elon Musk said without revealing her name.

“My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.” he added.

Elon Musk introduced the new Twitter CEO on Friday morning.

“I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter!” Elon Musk said.

“@LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology,” he added. “Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

The responses to the new announcement were mixed.

Linda Yaccarino is aligned with the World Economic Forum (WEF).

The National Pulse reported:

Who is Linda Yaccarino?

As Chairman of Comcast NBCUniversal, Yaccarino, 60, interviewed Musk in April about his vision for the social media platform.

Yaccarino’s biography states she is an executive chairman of Klaus Schwab’s notorious World Economic Forum (WEF), which brings together globalist political, corporate, and non-governmental organization elites every year at the Davos resort in Switzerland to push its Great Reset agenda.

She also lists herself as chairman of the WEF’s Taskforce on Future of Work, sits on its Media, Entertainment and Culture Industry Governors Steering Committee, and is “highly engaged with the Value in Media initiative,” which is aimed at reshaping online discourse.

Cristina Laila

