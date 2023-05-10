UPDATE: Chief Police Claims Gunfire Heard Near Pharr Bridge Came from Drill, Plus Mexican Army Pursuing Cartels

There have been reports of heavy gunfire along the Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge, an international bridge across the Rio Grande, along the U.S.–Mexico border. It connects the city of Pharr in the U.S. state of Texas with the city of Reynosa in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

According to unconfirmed reports, several people have been shot, and at least three have been killed,

WATCH:

🚨#BREAKING: Heavy gunfire erupts at the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge on the U.S.-Mexico border 📌#Pharr | #Texas Currently the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge, a key border crossing linking Texas and Mexico, is experiencing a substantial outburst of gunfire, leading… pic.twitter.com/PMWVmRg4pZ — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 10, 2023

BREAKING VIDEO: Gunfire moment captured at Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge connecting Texas and Tamaulipas, US-Mexico border pic.twitter.com/WBS5BcFn8I — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) May 10, 2023

Mexican media reported that three persons have been killed as a result of a shooting that took place between armed civilians and ‘elements of the military.’

🚨#UPDATE: Mexican media reports a shooting has occurred between ‘elements of the army and armed civilians so far reports are saying 3 people have died pic.twitter.com/JGDV4a9z8b — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) May 10, 2023

One witness has shared a picture of a crumpled bullet saying: “Bullets bouncing off the Reynosa-Pharr customs facility”

🔥 FUE LA SDR EN PHAR – NOPALERA 🔥 Las balas rebotando en las instalaciones de la aduana Reynosa-Pharr pic.twitter.com/eLvSbaRZ4r — REYNOSA CODIGO ROJO (@R_CodigoRojo) May 10, 2023

Now, Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection and local law police were conducting drills near the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge with dummy rounds and inert grenades, according to Valley Central.

Customs and Border Protection responded to ValleyCentral’s inquiry and confirmed the exercise took place on Wednesday.

Rodriguez stated that there was a police investigation taking place on the Mexican side of the border, where individuals who were suspected to be affiliated with the cartel were being pursued.

Three of the suspects were killed and three to five vehicles were seized, Rodriguez said, after Mexican authorities opened fire on them multiple times.

According to Mirror.co.uk, “Local reports suggest the clashes broke out after authorities allegedly arrested ‘La Pawa’, the regional leader of the criminal group Los Zetas.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.