UPDATE: Chief Police Claims Gunfire Heard Near Pharr Bridge Came from Drill, Plus Mexican Army Pursuing Cartels

There have been reports of heavy gunfire along the Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge, an international bridge across the Rio Grande, along the U.S.–Mexico border. It connects the city of Pharr in the U.S. state of Texas with the city of Reynosa in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas.

According to unconfirmed reports, several people have been shot, and at least three have been killed,

Mexican media reported that three persons have been killed as a result of a shooting that took place between armed civilians and ‘elements of the military.’

One witness has shared a picture of a crumpled bullet saying: “Bullets bouncing off the Reynosa-Pharr customs facility”

Now, Hidalgo Police Chief Romeo Rodriguez said that U.S. Customs and Border Protection and local law police were conducting drills near the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge with dummy rounds and inert grenades, according to Valley Central.

Customs and Border Protection responded to ValleyCentral’s inquiry and confirmed the exercise took place on Wednesday.

Rodriguez stated that there was a police investigation taking place on the Mexican side of the border, where individuals who were suspected to be affiliated with the cartel were being pursued.

Three of the suspects were killed and three to five vehicles were seized, Rodriguez said, after Mexican authorities opened fire on them multiple times.

According to Mirror.co.uk, “Local reports suggest the clashes broke out after authorities allegedly arrested ‘La Pawa’, the regional leader of the criminal group Los Zetas.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

