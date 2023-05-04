Update: Atlanta Mass Shooter Deion Patterson Arrested in Cobb County

Atlanta mass shooter Deion Patterson, 24, was taken into custody in Cobb County on Wednesday evening after an 8-hour manhunt.
One person is dead and four people are injured after Patterson opened fire in the waiting room of Northside Hospital Medical.
A 39-year-old woman was killed and four others were injured.
One of the victims is Patterson’s mother.
CNN reported:
The suspect in a mass shooting at a Midtown Atlanta medical building that left one woman dead and four others wounded Wednesday is in custody after an hourslong manhunt, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Authorities searched for nearly eight hours after they said 24-year-old Deion Patterson opened fire in the waiting room of Northside Hospital Medical, killing a 39-year-old woman and sending four others to the hospital before fleeing in a vehicle he carjacked nearby.
Authorities were called to the scene just after noon Wednesday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said. The women wounded range in age from 25 to 71.
Patterson was seen in the carjacked vehicle on license plate recognition cameras in the Cobb County area around 12:30 p.m., Cobb County Police Sgt. Wayne Delk said in an evening news conference.
Cobb County was not alerted until around 2:30 p.m. that the suspect may be in the area, which is when they began searching the license plate camera footage, Delk said.
The footage of Patterson was taken from a camera located by Windy Ridge Parkway and Heritage Court. The carjacked vehicle was later recovered by Atlanta police in a parking garage near Truist Park, Delk said. Truist Park is the baseball stadium where the Atlanta Braves play.
Patterson was apprehended in a condominium complex near Truist Park at roughly 7:45 p.m. local time, a Cobb County Police officer told CNN’s Gary Tuchman.