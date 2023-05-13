Update: Americans Donate $881,000 to Help Retired Marine Daniel Penny Pay for His Legal Defense

The Gateway Pundit reported Thursday that the Soros-funded New York District Attorney is expected to file charges against 24-year-old college student and decorated Marine veteran Daniel Penny in the death of serial felon Jordan Neely.

On Thursday Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office confirmed that Daniel Penny will be charged with manslaughter in the Second Degree.

Bragg’s office decided to press charges against Penny without presenting the charges to a grand jury. Penny turned himself in to authorities on Friday. He was later released after posting a $100,000 bond.

** Please donate to hero Marine veteran Daniel Penny here: givesendgo.com/daniel_penny.

Penny subdued Jordan Neely, a serial felon when he became violent and threatening on the New York subway earlier this month.

A video of Daniel Penny and another man showed that they rendered aid and put Jordan Neely in the recovery position.

WATCH:

Penny’s lawyers said he couldn’t “have foreseen” that subduing Neely would kill him.

Steve Bannon said it best.

This week, a fundraising campaign was launched by Raiser & Kenniff, P.C., a law firm that specializes in criminal defense in New York City, to help pay for Penny’s legal defense after the May 1 incident.

“Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense. All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny’s legal defense will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City,” according to Penny’s legal defense team.

After two days the GiveSendGo fundraiser has raised over $881,000 to help retired Marine Daniel Penny pay for his defense.

** Please donate to hero Marine veteran Daniel Penny here: givesendgo.com/daniel_penny.