Unhinged Trans Activist Shrieks for Almost a Minute at San Francisco Board of Supervisors Meeting “I Hate You!”

On Tuesday, an unhinged trans activist, Lia McGeever, told the San Francisco Board of Supervisors that she didn’t have any remarks prepared for the meeting.

But, after actually delivering remarks, she spent the majority of her allotted time shrieking into the microphone for a protracted period of time.

Before the ear-splitting scream, McGeever said,”I live in [District 6]. I hate a lot of people on this board… for the reasons that led up to Banko Brown’s death. So, often I prepare something — maybe it’s a little historical, may even be a little poetic, whatever. There’s a lot of performative people on this board who will say one thing and support Black people, homeless people, trans people, and then immediately stab you in the face — being racist, transphobic, anti-homeless.”

“So I don’t have any words prepared today. I just want you to feel our pain. I don’t know if you can at this point, based off your policy choices, but I have to pretend you have some form of empathy left. So, I am going to spend the next minute screaming cause that is what is going on in here. That is what the trans genocide in this country, in this city, has brought me to.”

And then the screaming began….for almost a minute.

Punctuated within the screaming, McGeever continued, “Imagine that…..I hate this….I hate what you’ve done to us…I hate what you’re doing to us….I hate YOU Board of Supervisors…”

McGeever unleashed a string of profanities before leaving the podium.

Public remarks at the San Francisco Board of Supervisors meeting followed the April 27 killing of Banko Brown, a black transgender individual. Brown was shot and killed by a San Francisco Walgreens security officer for allegedly trying to steal from the business.

The outburst from the pro-trans activist comes days after San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced her office would not prosecute Michael-Earl Wayne Anthony, the armed San Francisco security guard responsible for Brown’s death at a Walgreens. “After careful review of all of the evidence gathered by the San Francisco Police Department in this case, my office will not be pursuing murder charges, at this time, in connection to the shooting,” she said in a statement. “We reviewed witness statements, statements from the suspect, and video footage of the incident and it does not meet the People’s burden to be able to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a jury that the suspect is guilty of a crime,” Jenkins added. “The evidence clearly shows that the suspect believed he was in mortal danger and acted in self-defense.” The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. on April 27 at a Walgreens. Brown, 24, was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital. Brown later died. Protesters held a rally Monday to demonstrate against Jenkins’ decision. They called on Walgreens to eliminate armed guards, saying nothing in the store was worth Brown’s life. “It’s insane that Walgreens has armed security, there’s nothing in that store worth a human life, and Walgreens is not taking care of our community,” Jessica Nowlan from Young Women’s Freedom Center told Fox San Francisco . “We demand an end to armed security.”

Despite Ms. Nowlan’s confusion about the “insanity” of area business needing armed security, crime in San Francisco has been devastating on area businesses.

Nordstrom confirmed the closing of both downtown stores due to high crime and lack of law enforcement thanks to Democrat policies. It is also closing its Nordstrom Rack.

Anthropologie and Home Depot announced store closures downtown.

After being open for only a year, Whole Foods supermarket confirmed their closure due to crime and public drug use in the area.

Crime is so prevalent, San Francisco Board of Supervisors member Hillary Ronen, a Democrat who pushed in 2020 to defund the police, pleaded in March to add more officers to the Mission District, which she represents. She told the committee members, “I’ve been begging this department to give the Mission what it deserves in terms of police presence all year long.”