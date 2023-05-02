Unhinged Biden Donor Arrested, Charged with Felony Battery for Throwing Glass of Wine at GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz



Selena Chambers

A Florida woman was arrested and charged with felony battery for throwing a glass of wine at GOP Congressman Matt Gaetz.

41-year-old Selena Chambers allegedly threw the drink at Gaetz after “swearing loudly” at him at a wine festival in northwest Florida on Saturday.

A person who was with Rep. Gaetz at the wine festival said “Chambers then walked away yelling and flipping him off,” CNBC reported.

Chambers told police she accidentally tripped and spilled her wine on Gaetz.

Selena Chambers was charged with two counts of battery – one count is a misdemeanor and the second count, battery on an elected official, is a felony.

CNBC reported:

Rep. Gaetz said Selena Chambers is a raging Trump hater who donated to Joe Biden.

“I will never allow the safety of Northwest Floridians to be compromised. I will be pressing charges against this individual in order to uphold the civility our community deserves. Thank you to the Walton County Sheriff’s office for taking swift action,” Gaetz said.

