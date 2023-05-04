Ukraine Drone Attack on the Kremlin Pushes the War in Ukraine Up the Escalator

I did two interviews today in response to the news that Ukraine attacked the Kremlin in Moscow with two drones. Russian air defense disabled/destroyed those drones but the symbolic image of the attempted attack has ignited a firestorm of rage in Russia. One was with Judge Napolitano and the other with Mike Krupa. Both are posted below.

In terms of the tactical consequences of the drone attack, it was a nothing-burger. Yet, in the same way that the 9-11 attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C. enraged Americans and temporarily erased the partisan divide, this attack has had a similar effect in Russia.

Former Russian President and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who has established a reputation for heated rhetoric, commented:

After today’s terrorist attack, there are no options left except for the physical elimination of Zelensky and his clique https://t.me/Zornkrieger/35160

Medvedev was not alone. Russian Deputies of the State Duma howled in outrage over the Ukrainian attack on the Kremlin:

SR leader Mironov

This is a real casus belli – a casus belli. To eliminate the terrorist elite of Ukraine. We have something to hit on their bunkers. Deputy Sheremet

It’s time to launch a missile attack on Zelensky’s residence in Kiev. Ready to transfer the coordinates – Bankovaya street, 11. Zelensky should start to be afraid. Deputy Shkhagoshev

On the part of Russia, the answer will be quite tough. It’s not a red line anymore, it’s a stoplight. Deputy Zhuravlev

It is necessary to aim at the center of Kiev. Destroy the president’s office, destroy the Verkhovna Rada, the General Staff, and the buildings housing the Ukrainian special services to the ground. MP Belik

If they think that they have long arms, then let them know: we have something to shorten these arms.

My favorite was Deputy Shkhagoshev’s statement that “It’s not a red line anymore, it’s a stoplight.”

Russia is going to play this to the hilt. Note that it waited almost 24 hours before announcing the attack. However, Putin and his General staff are not going to be driven by emotion. They have a war plan and will continue to follow it until circumstances on the ground require a change.

I cover this in my conversations with the Judge and Mike.

And here is Mike Krupa

