Two Transgender (Bio Males) High School Athletes WITHDRAW From Girl’s State Track and Field Championships Following Protests and Backlash

by
Credit: @icons_women

Two transgender (biological males) high school track runners withdrew from the State Track and Field Championships on Friday following major backlash.

Athena Ryan and Lorelei Barrett were a no-show at Friday’s scheduled meet at Buchanan High in Clovis, California, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Last weekend a biological male athlete took home second place at a high school track and field competition in California.

Athena Ryan, a junior from Sonoma Academy (bio male), took the silver medal in the varsity girls’ 1,600-meter run during the North Coast Meet of Champions of California finals last Saturday.

The young lady who took fourth place after being cheated out of participating in the state championships because a male stole her spot, gave a ‘thumbs down’ in protest.

WATCH:

REAL women showed up to protest the biological male who stole a spot from a girl.

Security removed the protestors for having a banner that read “Protect Female Sports.”

The protests and backlash worked!

Two biological males – Athena Ryan and Lorelei Barrett – were a no-show to Friday’s state track championships.

Here are the two MEN who withdrew after immense pressure:


Athena Ryan


Lorelei Barrett

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cristina Laila

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.