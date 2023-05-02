Tucker Carlson Speaks For All of Us in Latest FOXLEAKS: “Hey, Media Matters for America, Go F*ck Yourself!” (VIDEO)

Far-left Media Matters published another series of ‘Fox Leaks’ after Tucker Carlson parted ways with FOX.

The latest ‘leak’ only makes us love Tucker more.

Media Matters goon Matthew Gertz posted more leaked videos of Tucker Carlson on Tuesday in an effort to harm the former FOX host.

But it backfired.

Tucker Carlson had a pleasant exchange with Piers Morgan in one of the FOXLEAKS.

Tucker comes off as a down to earth guy.

WATCH:

1. Prepping for an interview with Piers Morgan, Carlson tells the host, "If we're going to talk about sex, I'd love to hit some of the fine points of technique" Morgan replies, "We can certainly talk about your sexual technique, especially after your tanning testicles last week" pic.twitter.com/q41FGWujn8 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 2, 2023

Tucker is seen blasting Soros’ Media Matters shortly before going on air.

“…just kidding, in case this is being pulled off the bird… Hey, Media Matters for America, go f*ck yourself!” Tucker said.

And this is supposed to hurt Tucker?

WATCH: