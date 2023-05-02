Tucker Carlson Receives $100 Million Offer and Several Additional Perks to Join “New Media” Company

Tucker Carlson will probably end up making more money and having more control than when he was on Fox News.

Especially if he accepts a monster offer from Valuetainment CEO Patrick Bet-David to join his company.

Bet-David offered Tucker $100 million over five years and several additional perks in a tweet published shortly ago.

Here is the full proposal:

Dear Tucker, I’ll get right to the point. We want you to partner with us in what we feel is a noble and necessary effort to define the future of media. Here’s our offer: $100M over 5 years.

An equity stake in Valuetainment

President of Valuetainment and a board seat to project your strategic vision and voice.

Your own podcast(s) and other daily/weekly shows.

Documentaries and movies covering topics you care about.

What else? We are all ears.

Our convictions about freedom, liberty, and truth run deep and we believe we are the absolute right fit for you and America. While we may not be the biggest media company, we are a new media leader driving into the future to make truth, fair debate, and commentary more accessible, consumable, and protected. We are 100% serious about our offer. Respectfully, Patrick Bet-David CEO

Essentially, Tucker can basically have whatever he wants on top of the $100 million over five years.

That is what one calls a Godfather offer: literally one you cannot refuse.

Megyn Kelly confirmed the offer is real and that Bet-David first broke the news on her show earlier today.

