Tucker Carlson Gets Standing Ovation in First Public Appearance Since Leaving FOX News – Watch His Entire Speech Here! (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson spoke at the Oxford Performing Arts Center in Alabama on Friday night at an event for the faith-based Rainbow Omega charity.

This was his first public appearance since leaving FOX News. The crowd went wild and gave him a standing ovation.

Watch:

Tucker gets a standing ovation last night in Oxford, AL at the Rainbow Omega charity event…his first public event since leaving Fox last week! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ucPMOpxX4s — Brilyn Hollyhand (@BrilynHollyhand) May 5, 2023

Yahoo News has details:

Tucker Carlson makes first post-Fox appearance in Oxford Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson made his first public appearance in Oxford Thursday night just short of two weeks after being ousted from his primetime television post and one day after reports of text messages that have been widely interpreted as being racist in tone. Carlson was in town as the guest speaker for the annual fundraising event for Rainbow Omega, a faith-based nonprofit organization providing vocational and residential programs to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization had booked Carlson in the fall of last year before the latest controversies began to swirl around the television host and ticket sales had been slow until his firing last week — which led to a sold-out venue at the 1,200-seat Oxford Performing Arts Center. Carlson did not directly address the issues surrounding his firing during his one-hour address but began his remarks alluding to his current employment status. “I’m probably the first unemployed person you ever invited to speak,” Carlson said getting a hearty laugh from the audience. “It’s funny. I rarely give speeches because I’m working and when I accepted this speech six months ago I didn’t realize how much free time I would have. One never knows, does one.” Carlson said he accepted the invitation “because I do love Alabama. It has everything that I like.”

You can watch his whole speech below:

Will anyone ever understand why FOX News let this man go?

They will regret this decision forever.