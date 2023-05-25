Trump Responds To DeSantis Presidential Announcement With Two New Videos

President Trump has officially responded to Governor Ron DeSantis’s 2024 presidential announcement by releasing two new videos.

As DeSantis was struggling to announce his presidential announcement due to technical difficulties on Twitter, Trump took to Truth Social and wrote “I will shortly be putting out two videos on Truth Social. I think you will enjoy them. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!”

Trump fulfilled his promised.

The first video depicts how Trump’s endorsement for DeSantis in 2018 skyrocketed the now Florida governor to victory.

The second video declares DeSantis as a Trump “imposter”.

WATCH:

New Team Trump ad as DeSantis launches his 2024 campaign pic.twitter.com/EdH0GkVUQO — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 24, 2023

Breaking: Trump Campaign launches Attack ad in response to Gov. Desantis’ Presidential announcement on Twitter spaces pic.twitter.com/HKM6lKjNs1 — Ethan Harsell (@ethan_harsell) May 24, 2023

Trump also released a written statement shortly before DeSantis’ Twitter Space started.

Trump’s statement read:

I’d like to personally congratulate “Rob” DeSanctimonious on finally announcing that he will be entering the race for President of the United States. Hopefully he will get the full experience of being attacked by the Marxists, Communists, and Radical Left Lunatics of our Country, without which he will never know the kind of job he is doing. These Lowlifes & Misfits are far worse than the leaders of hostile foreign countries. They must be soundly defeated in order to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!