Trump GOES OFF on Fox News, Brands it ‘DeSanctimonious Network’

Former President Donald Trump blasted Fox News in a scathing post to Truth Social on Monday.

The frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination branded Fox News the “DeSanctimonious Network” and “a far cry from what they used to be.”

“Just watching FoxNews,” Trump wrote. “They are sooo bad, just like the Globalist Wall Street Journal and the now, way down, New York Post. They are desperately pushing DeSanctimonious who, regardless, is dropping like a rock. He’s even down 20 points in Florida, which was third worst in Covid, & where I got 1.2 million more votes than he did. RINO Mark Thiessen, a Bush flunky, is constantly on pushing DeSanctus, giving bad info. Even said I ‘lost Iowa last time around,’ I won BIG. He sucks, & so does FoxNews!”

In a second post, Trump added that “Fox News is way down in the Ratings. After firing Tucker Carlson and refusing to fight against a VERY Corrupt and Rigged 2020 Presidential Election, which just cost them plenty of money, prestige, and RATINGS, they are a far cry from what they used to be.”

“FoxNews has become the DeSanctimonious Network, but it will never work because he doesn’t have the goods,” Trump continued. “Without my Endorsement, he was a dead man walking. Even with Fox, he’s already pretty close to that again!”

Fox News’ ratings have “fallen off a cliff,” as Newsweek put it, since parting ways with Carlson.

“Cable news ratings show that in the two weeks since the host was fired, figures for Carlson’s former spot have dropped by around 50 percent, while the network’s audience among 25- to 54-year-olds had shrunk by two thirds,” the report said.