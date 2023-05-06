Triggered Liberals Including AOC Have Meltdown and Accuse Elon Musk of Racism Over Comment on ‘Interracial Violent Crime Incidents’

On Saturday, triggered liberals had a meltdown and accused Elon Musk of being a racist over his comment on interracial violent crime incidents.

Twitter user @EndWokeness recently shared a data detailing the number of cases of interracial violent crime in 2018.

The black-on-white crime was found to be much higher than white-on-black and Hispanic-on-black crime in the data.

  • Black on white: 547,948
  • Black on Hispanic: 112,365
  • White on black: 59,778
  • White on Hispanic: 207,104
  • Hispanic on white: 365,299
  • Hispanic on black: 44,551

Elon Musk commented on the data, “Odd, why would the media misrepresent the real situation to such an extreme degree?”

This question triggered the liberals including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and accused Elon Musk of being a racist.

“At this rate he’s gonna be begging for MyPillow ad buys in no time,” AOC tweeted.

But it didn’t go well for AOC because her meaningless remark was widely mocked on Twitter.

