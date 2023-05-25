A TRAVESTY OF JUSTICE: Arkansas Man Who Trolled Nancy Pelosi by Putting His Feet On Her Desk During J6 Protests Sentenced to Over FOUR YEARS in Prison by Radical Judge

Fox News reported the Arkansas man who became famous for putting his feet on then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk was sentenced to four and a half years in prison by so-called DC judge Wednesday.

62-year-old Richard Barnett, a retired firefighter, will spend over four years behind bars as part of the Biden regime’s continued inquisition against peaceful J6 protesters.

Jim Hoft reported in January that a DC kangaroo court found” Barnett found guilty on all eight counts in his indictment, including felony charges of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding.

In May, the Biden regime demanded prison time and a $25,000 fine for Barnett after he posted a tweet accusing police of “attacking, injuring and murdering innocent protesters” on January 6.

Yes, they wanted to throw Barnett in prison for exercising his First Amendment rights. Here is his tweet:

The sentence is a total disgrace. Barnett committed no violence. His only “crimes” were trolling Pelosi, posting a tweet, and writing Pelosi a note which read, “Hey Nancy, Bigo was here biotch.”

Even more disgraceful is America learned during the rigged trial that an FBI official admitted under oath that a group of “agitators” who were “highly trained” destroyed security barriers and fencing and lured people to Capitol grounds that day. This was before Trump supporters reached the US Capitol that day.

The whole incident was just part of a photo-op. A photographer told Barnett to “act natural,” so he kicked back in a chair and put his legs on Pelosi’s desk.

But he embarrassed Pelosi in the process which warranted punishment in the eyes of the Regime. Barnett noted the grave injustice after being convicted in January.

