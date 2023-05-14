Trans Shooter’s Manifesto Is Now in Judge’s Hands – Regime Won’t Release Crazed Trans Shooter’s Writings More than a Month After Mass Shooting

Nashville Police told FOX News in late April that they will finally release the manifesto of the trans shooter that they recovered from her car following the attack on March 27, 2023.

28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale, a transgender former student murdered three 9-year-olds and three adults last month in a mass shooting at the school. Hale fired off 152 rounds during the targeted attack on the Christian School.

The attack appears to be a deadly hate crime by a deranged trans shooter against Christian Americans. The media has largely ignored the attack that resulted in six deaths including three children.

The local authorities and FBI refused to release the manifesto to the public following the mass shooting by Hale in March.

The release of the manifesto was delayed again earlier this month. Michael LaChance reported, “The excuse this time is that there is ‘pending litigation’ around the document. Does anyone believe any of this?”

On Sunday The Daily Mail reported that the manifesto is now in the judge’s hands.

A judge in Nashville has been handed an unredacted copy of a manifesto written by a trans gunman who killed six during a school shooting in March. And it could be soon released to the public. The release of the manifesto has been hotly debated since it was found at the home of Audrey Hale, 28, who killed three children and three school workers at Covenant Christian Academy before being shot dead by police. The manifesto was among other ‘writings’ that were submitted to the Davidson County Chancellor’s chambers on Friday, including a map in which Hale detailed how the incident would take place. Many conservatives have argued the manifesto should be made public because it will provide insight into the cause of the shooting, whereas LGBTQ groups have opposed the release on the grounds it could inspire ‘copycat’ incidents. Two versions of the manifesto were turned over, one was unredacted and the other had proposed redactions made by city attorneys for the judge to review, Fox News 17 reported.

We all know if the mass shooter would have held even the slightest conservative leanings the manifesto would have been released the next day.

So we all know what is coming. The regime is hoping the manifesto never sees the light of day.