Trans Activist Who Disrupted Texas Legislature Touts Partnership with Vodka Retailer Smirnoff

A trans woman and drag queen promoted a sponsored collaboration with Smirnoff in his Instagram post.

Maxine LaQueene is a male who identifies as a female who recently took part in an “insurrection” and was subsequently removed from the Texas state capitol.

Radical left insurrectionists earlier this month stormed the Texas State Capitol and shut down proceedings on a bill banning child sex surgeries.

A few of the most recent Instagram posts from drag queen “Maxine LaQueene” have the official “Paid Partnership with Smirnoff” tags, indicating that the big booze retailer is working with the biological male for promotional material, according to FOX News.

“The suspiciously large woman of Austin Texas is here to remind you to support @smirnoff and trans entertainers! Don’t forget to tap the link in my bio and vote for Maxine to be Smirnoff’s Pride 2023 Ambassador!” the drag queen wrote.

Smirnoff has denied having any kind of ongoing business ties with LaQueene.

A spokesperson for the vodka brand emailed Fox News Digital claiming that LaQueene “is not currently a Smirnoff partner, and does not currently have any contract with Smirnoff.”

However, the spokesman confirmed that LaQueen had participated in the promotional campaign back in the fall of 2022, but not this year.

Meet the FACE of @SmirnoffUS A radical trans activist who participated in an illegal insurrection in the Texas state house this week and flashed his backside and genitals in front of teenage children and women. He also testified in opposition to SB14 against a ban on child… pic.twitter.com/5ULTtDexVh — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 4, 2023

The Smirnoff is holding an annual “Show Up Show Off” Drag Competition and whoever wins will become the Smirnoff’s Pride 2023 Ambassador.

“With Show Up. Show Off!, Smirnoff encourages everyone to serve flavor. To celebrate the LGBTQUIA+ community, we’re hosting our most inclusive drag extravaganza ever: 2 regional events and 1 finale you won’t want to miss,” said Smirnoff.

“We’ve pre-selected 12 drag performers—queens, kings, and everyone in-between—from across the country to turn the party at Show Up. Show Off!

“The one who reigns supreme will be named Mx. Smirnoff No. 21 and The People’s King or Queen. They will receive a talent contract valued at approximately $50,000 and be invited to serve as the newest ambassador representing the LGBTQUIA+ community for Smirnoff Pride 2023,” it added.

Last year, Smirnoff partnered with Shea Couleé (aka the “Shady Coulady”) during its inclusive drag celebration in Chicago.

“Smirnoff is inviting all people to Show Up and Show Off for the LGBTQUIA+ community as it serves up its most inclusive drag celebration ever. With the help of drag royalty, Shea Couleé , Smirnoff made the announcement at Chicago Pride in the Park, building on decades of commitment to the LGBTQUIA+ community,” according to the news release.

“Shea Couleé (aka the “Shady Coulady”) werked Chicago’s Grant Park annual event to kick off the inclusive fun. To keep the celebration going well beyond the month of June, Smirnoff is inviting a variety of LGBTQUIA+ icons to join the party as guest hosts of the gag-worthy drag battles from coast-to-coast.”

“You know what’s giving me life right now?! A brand celebrating Pride outside of June,” Couleé said. “I’m all about giving every type of drag performer the chance to show up, slay and play so I immediately jumped at the chance to do just that with the help of Smirnoff!”

Smirnoff announced partnership with The Phluid Phoundation, the world’s first gender-free store and a movement. dedicated to challenging limiting gender stereotypes.

“There is always room for more in the LGBTQUIA+ community, so we’re partnering with The Phluid Phoundation to show up for more than ever before. Together we will provide grants to 5 different organizations that support and uplift the LGBTQUIA+ community, with a focus on trans-led organizations,” said Smirnoff.